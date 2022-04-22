Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,756. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $59.08.

