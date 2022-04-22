Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 618 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

NYSE TSM traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,641,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,085,813. The company has a market capitalization of $496.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $95.36 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

