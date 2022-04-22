Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $806,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $586.95. 2,106,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

