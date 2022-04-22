Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $18.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.78. 7,927,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053,297. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $406.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.