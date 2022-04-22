Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.43.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $157.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $133.85 and a one year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.