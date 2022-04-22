Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 142,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 557.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 91,743 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $101.68. 5,777,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,999. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

