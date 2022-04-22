Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,048,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 647,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after acquiring an additional 542,612 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,345,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,108.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 199,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.03. 509,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $95.84. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

