QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QNST. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

QNST opened at $10.71 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $584.26 million, a PE ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 0.95.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

