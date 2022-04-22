Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.29

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.29 and traded as high as C$32.72. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.58, with a volume of 1,700 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$7.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.89.

Get Quebecor alerts:

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.