Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Down 4%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 3,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,087,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $26,389.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

