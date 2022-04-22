Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Up to $24.52

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $25.77. Quanterix shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 662 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Get Quanterix alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $901.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,470 shares of company stock valued at $480,924. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 10.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308,393 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $11,192,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 249,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $7,827,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.