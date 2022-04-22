Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $344 million-$346 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.37 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.020 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.24.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.