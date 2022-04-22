Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-$0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.428-$1.432 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.24.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.65. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Qualtrics International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Qualtrics International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

