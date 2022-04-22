QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $215.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $136.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.28. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

