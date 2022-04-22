Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,278,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $162.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $158.27 and a 12-month high of $276.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.69.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

KWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

