QLC Chain Reaches Market Cap of $3.70 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $149,367.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.29 or 0.07401862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,560.49 or 1.00031413 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00035877 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

