QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Trading Up 2.5%

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 7.44.

Get QDM International alerts:

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

QDM International Inc operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.