Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Cut by Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of SEIC opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SEI Investments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

