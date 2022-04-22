Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Boosted by Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a “hold” rating and set a C$210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$179.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$199.21.

TSE FNV opened at C$204.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$198.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$181.43. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$158.27 and a 52-week high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34.

In other news, Director David Harquail sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.38, for a total transaction of C$4,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,864 shares in the company, valued at C$28,366,488. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total transaction of C$1,007,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,512,689.34. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,553 shares of company stock worth $11,502,552.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

