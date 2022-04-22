Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for 70489 (PAA.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$529.29 million for the quarter.

70489 has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About 70489 (PAA.TO) (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

