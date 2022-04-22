Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.20

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 2557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Pzena Investment Management ( NYSE:PZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.00%.

In other news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena bought 779,586 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

