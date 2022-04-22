Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Trading Down 0.4%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. 154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79.

Get Putnam Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.62% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.