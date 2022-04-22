PUTinCoin (PUT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $1,366.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,468.86 or 1.00117006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00058310 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00026014 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

