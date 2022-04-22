PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 689.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after buying an additional 1,154,608 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $50,294,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,345,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $32,756,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.