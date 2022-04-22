Public Index Network Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Public Index Network has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $390.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.32 or 0.07314357 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.16 or 0.99612103 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035337 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

