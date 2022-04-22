PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Trading Up 14.3%

PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF – Get Rating) shares rose 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 37,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 7,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PT Indosat Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

PT Indosat Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Cellular; Fixed Telecommunications (Fixed); and Multimedia, Data Communications and Internet (MIDI). The company offers post-paid and prepaid products that include various data and mobile voice solutions on 2G, 3G, and 4G broadband cellular networks under the IM3 Ooredoo brand.

