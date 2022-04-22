PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Trading Down 1.7%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $128.00 and last traded at $128.00. 339 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.26.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.07.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.