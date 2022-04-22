Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Get Prudential alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on PUK. Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.87) to GBX 1,375 ($17.89) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,590 ($20.69) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.37) to GBX 1,665 ($21.66) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.17) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($21.53) to GBX 1,685 ($21.92) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,304.67.

Shares of PUK opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. Prudential has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential (PUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.