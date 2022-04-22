Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

PB opened at $67.72 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 61,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

