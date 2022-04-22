ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading 3.2% Higher

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $40.93. 932,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 12,835,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

