ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Up 3.2%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $40.93. Approximately 932,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 12,835,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

