ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.88.

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.95. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

