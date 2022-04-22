Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $113.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.71.

PGR stock opened at $113.02 on Monday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average is $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Progressive by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

