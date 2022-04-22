PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of PRCT opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 19.27, a current ratio of 20.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,048,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $15,678,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

