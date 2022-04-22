ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.22. ProAssurance posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

PRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

PRA opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ProAssurance by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ProAssurance by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

