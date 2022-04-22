Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.11.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
