Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $155,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Shares of CVS opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45. The stock has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

