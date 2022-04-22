Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 2,805 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $185.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.33 and its 200 day moving average is $168.39. The company has a market cap of $482.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.
In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
