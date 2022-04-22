Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.11. Precipio shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 31,511 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Precipio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precipio by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

