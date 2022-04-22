PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. PPG Industries also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.900 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.44.

PPG Industries stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $133.15. 2,426,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,059. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.04.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,607,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

