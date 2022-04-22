PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.26, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.900 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.90 EPS.

PPG Industries stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.15. 2,426,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.04. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

