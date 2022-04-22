Potomac Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 381,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Statera Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Statera Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Statera Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Statera Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Statera Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Statera Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Statera Biopharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 43,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,864. Statera Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Statera BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers.

