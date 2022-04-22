Potomac Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises 2.9% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $214,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

