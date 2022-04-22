Potomac Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 208,000 Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 208,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Enzo Biochem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENZ. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at $1,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.29 and a beta of 0.78. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

