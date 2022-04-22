Potomac Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 188,000 Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAST. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

In other Eastside Distilling news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,872.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,736. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

Eastside Distilling Profile (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.