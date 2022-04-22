Potomac Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,746,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,293,000. Net 1 UEPS Technologies makes up about 8.2% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $59,411.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,539 shares of company stock valued at $346,557. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UEPS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,548. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $291.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 million. Analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

