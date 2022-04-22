Potomac Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.1% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. 1,387,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,603,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

