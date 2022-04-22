Potomac Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 566,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000. KVH Industries comprises 4.6% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 3.00% of KVH Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 74,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in KVH Industries by 35.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KVH Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVHI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.17. 785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,056. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $154.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.65.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $92,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,050 shares of company stock valued at $46,561. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

