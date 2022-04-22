Potomac Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of HighPeak Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.81. 16,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,482. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

