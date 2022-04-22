Potomac Capital Management Inc. Invests $476,000 in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 105,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 122,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

